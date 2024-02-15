Nigeria: Stakeholders Advocate More Awareness On Irregular Migration

The United Nations, through its International Organisation for Migration (IOM), with support from the federal government of Nigeria, has assisted not less than 34,694 stranded Nigerian migrants to return home from April 2017 till date.

This is even as the IOM, Girls Inspired Development Network (GIDN), Migration Resource Centre (MRC) and other Civil Society Organisations focusing on the rights of the girl child are advocating for more awareness to stem irregular migration in Nigeria.

The stakeholders who spoke to me during a media training organized by GIDN with support of The Migrant Project on the theme, 'Strengthening Women's Voices in Migration Decision Making', averred that many young girls who set out on migration journey may not have adequate knowledge of the procedures and process, leaving them vulnerable to many risks, including exploitation.

Increased awareness is necessary to stop the trend of irregular migration, which is on the rise, community coordinator, GIDN, Abirero Idogho told me. "We are working with the media to educate Nigerian women so they can take charge of their lives. Additionally, we are taking this action to support women who aspire to Japa by directing them in the proper directions. It is well known that the majority of women never desired to be used sexually. Their aspirations were to utilise their skill to support themselves. However, some of them became victims of traffickers," she added.

The community coordinator therefore encouraged Nigerian girls and women who are suffering at the hands of traffickers, to find their way home. "We at GIDN, accept you. You can do better here in Nigeria, because there are many opportunities. Also, IOM is assisting migrants on skills acquisition. All hope is not lost," she advised.

Awareness raising programme Officer, IOM, Cheptepkeny Cyprine, called on journalists to elevate the voices of women in the decision-making process surrounding migration by, among other things, supporting legislative changes and setting up forums where female migrants may voice their concerns.

In her remarks, Cyprine detailed the progress made in saving irregular migrants, revealing that since April 2017, IOM and the Nigerian government have worked together to help at least 34,694 stranded Nigerian migrants return home; of which, 28,204 survivors have been reintegrated. According to her, the returnees were evacuated from different countries, including Ghana, Germany, the Netherlands, Morocco, Mali, and Libya.