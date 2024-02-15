Nigeria: Federal Govt Sets Up Security Committee On Highway Projects

Federal government has established an ad-hoc ministerial committee on security of highways construction projects across the country.

In a statement by the director information, Ministry of Works, Olusola Abiola, the minister of works, Engr David Umahi while inaugurating the committee called on all Nigerians to show patriotism by joining hands with security agencies to protect highways construction project sites across the country.

He said, "We are concerned about the security of our sites during construction and we believe strongly that if we have experienced security personnel who understand the terrain, it would go a long way in ensuring the security of the sites."

Umahi during an interaction with members of the ad-hoc committee in Abuja said they are all retired military and security personnel drawn from the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force.

The minister observed that the retired personnel were chosen by their different service chiefs based on their track record and experience.

He added that the work of the committee was a national assignment advising them not to fail the nation.

He said, "We came up with this idea of having one retired military officer and police from each of the geopolitical zones because of the security challenges being faced by contractors in the course of their work.

"There are some projects that were awarded in the North East, North West and South East for which the contractors handling those projects left the sites over the issue of insecurity," stating that they are not on site and this has become a concern to the ministry.

The minister charged members of the committee to demonstrate patriotism as individuals and groups by putting the interest of the nation first in the discharge of the onerous responsibility before them.

He also stated that the ministry was counting on them to bring security to various construction sites scattered all over the country.

Umahi while explaining the nature of the task before the committee emphasized that members are expected to work with the personnel of the ministry at zonal levels, pledging that all necessary assistance would be provided to ensure the success of their assignment.

He thanked the service chiefs who had cooperated with the ministry by responding promptly to the request of the ministry leading to the establishment of the committee in the first place.

In his opening remarks, the permanent secretary, Yakubu Kofarmata, appreciated the members for offering themselves to serve their fatherland at this crucial time in the nation's history.

He urged them to give their best in the discharge of their task in the interest of national development.