Nigeria: 2 Books On Tinubu for Public Presentation March 29

15 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen

Two new books written on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be unveiled on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Nigerian leader's birthday anniversary.

The books entitled; "The Pathfinder: The Life and Politics of an African Politician" and "The Blueprint: How Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Transformed Lagos State" are authored by Taiwo Ogundipe, an author and veteran journalist, and published by the Topseal Communications Limited.

A statement by the author and publisher explained that The Pathfinder is the official biography which details the accounts of Tinubu's life and politics from the early years, his education, his brilliant professional career as an accountant, his engaging political activities and his ground-breaking two-term tenure as helmsman of Lagos State.

The book also captured his active post-gubernatorial period, his unique leadership in the political landscape of the country that led to the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC) and his midwifing the election of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to it, The Blueprint is an engaging documentation of the financial strategy and the foundation that Tinubu laid for the enduring economic development of Lagos State, the compelling Lagos economic story, especially during his tenure as governor.

