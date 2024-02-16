Liberia: Cloud Hangs Over Boakai's Ghana Trip

There are particles of dust in the air amidst dark clouds over the main purpose of President Joseph N. Boakai's recent trip to Ghana.

Ghanaian sources informed this paper that no meeting took place between President Boakai and the Vice President of Ghana Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or any other Ghanaian Government official, rather he was flown from Monrovia to the University of Ghana Medical Center for treatment on Tuesday, February 13.

The Executive Mansion on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, issued a release stating that President Boakai had traveled to Ghana for a two-day working visit.

-Medical or state visit?

According to the Executive Mansion release, President Boakai was due to meet with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to hold consultations on matters of mutual interest.

But it turned out President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on the same Tuesday, 13 February 2024, to lead the Ghanaian Delegation to attend the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Federal Republic of Germany.

Meanwhile, instead of staying two days, as was previously contained in the Executive Mansion Press release, President Boakai returned on Wednesday, February 14.

His return was followed by an Executive Mansion press release indicating that he had instead met with Ghana's Vice President Bawumia and other senior Ghanaian Government officials.

The Executive Mansion release on Wednesday, 14 February stated in parts: "His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia returns home following a brief successful working visit to the Republic of Ghana. While away, he held talks with members of the Ghanaian Government.

During his meeting with the Ghanaian team, the President extended appreciation for the support received prior to and during his inauguration as well as the visitation by the Ghanaian Leader, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

For his part, the Vice President of Ghana, Honorable Mahamudu Bawumia expressed excitement for the visit and assured the Liberian Leader of their continuous support and commitment to Liberia."

However, sources within the corridor of Vice President Bawumia's office told this writer on Thursday, February 15, that they did not know of any such meeting between President Boakai and VP Bawumia.

Major Ghanaian news outlets also denied knowledge.

Some editors of major Ghanaian media outlets such as the Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and Daily Guide informed this writer that they did not receive any story from their correspondents regarding President Boakai's meeting with VP Bawumia.

One of the editors told the New Dawn that such a meeting would have been a major headline in the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper.

Another said: "No, I have not heard about that because had such a meeting taken place my correspondent in the Vice President's office would have filed the story."

Medical visit not working visit

A source close to the University of Ghana Medical Center told this writer that President Boakai was flown from Monrovia to the medical facility on Tuesday morning for treatment.

The source reminded this paper that President Boakai, then candidate Boakai used to frequent the hospital for treatment, adding that his latest visit to the facility was one such visit.

What the Press Secretary had to say?

Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana told this writer from where she sits in her office to provide the information. She said things may change in the presidential space.

She made a comparison between the news release which was issued on Armed Forces Day indicating that President Boakai would have visited the Camp Schieffelin Military Barracks off the Robertsfiled Highway but had to be redirected at the President's house due to security issues with the Ghana visit.

Further on questions over doubts that President Boakai met with Ghana's Vice President Bawumia, the Press Secretary referred this paper to the two press releases as her official statement.