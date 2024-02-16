Liberia: Health Minister Kpoto Takes Office

Former Health Minister Doctor Wilhemina S. Jallah, expresses confidence in the ability of her successor, Doctor Louise M. Kpoto, to reinvigorate the health sector of Liberia with integrity, passion, and ambition, as she takes office.

However, amidst this endorsement, Doctor Jallah stresses the importance of Doctor Kpoto embracing her new role with humility.

Jallah, whose tenure has been marred by notable strides and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, spoke warmly of Minister Koto's potential to lead the ministry to greater heights.

"I have every confidence in Minister Koto's ability to bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to our healthcare system," she affirmed here on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, during her official turnover ceremony at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town.

She emphasized that the turnover ceremony signified not only a change in personnel but also continuation of collective efforts toward well-being of citizens and the nation's healthcare system.

During the ceremony, Minister Jallah highlighted remarkable strides made during her administration to improve public health and extend access to healthcare across Liberia.

She acknowledges the critical nature of the responsibilities entrusted to the new Minister of Health, underscoring the need for humility in navigating the complexities of the role.

"I will like to express my profound gratitude to the members of my team, the Deputy Minister, the Assistant Minister, the County Health Officers, the Directors, and other county health workers of all the fifteen counties that I have worked with in the Ministry of Health for their dedication and commitment to the health of our nation," Doctor Jallah expressed, why acknowledging partners who guided, advised, and encouraged her throughout her tenure.

As Minister Kpoto assumed office, the former Minister outlined various projects and responsibilities awaiting to her, including hospital constructions, PSA plans, and initiatives to address public health crises such as pandemics and drug-related issues.

"The full financing documents are on your desk for signing. The malarial project will commence in April, and you need to convene an ICC meeting for the induction of the new vaccine", she explained and added, "I'm entrusting you with the oversight of five hospitals under construction: the new Redemption, Bassa, Nimba, Grand Gedah, C.H. Rennie, and the renovation of the Infectious Disease Hospital at Starbase."

According to her, the PSA plans are in place for Starbase, Bomi, JFK, Grand Gedah, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Kru, Grand Bassa, and Palatable, along with a special VSA plant for Sinoe, which is currently en route, awaiting delivery.

She indicated that an Infectious Disease Unit, funded by the Government of Japan is scheduled for delivery in Maryland County.

Responding, Minister Kpoto expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in her by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and promised to build upon the achievements of her predecessor.

She also pledged to foster a vibrant work environment that encourages productivity and collaboration.

"As a health worker myself, I'm aware of the challenges that have impacted the smooth running of the ministry," Minister Koto remarked and called for collective efforts to ensure success of the sector while assuring transparency in managing contributions made to the ministry.

Doctor Koto assured stakeholders of her commitment to transparency, accountability, and the introduction of initiatives such as the national health insurance plan to enhance healthcare delivery in Liberia.

"I also learned about some misappropriations of donors and government funds, and I will ensure that the issue will be one of my priorities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She reassured partners and the public of her commitment to fostering a transparent health sector and maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

She revealed plan to kick start initiatives by collaborating with relevant stakeholders to introduce Liberia's national health insurance plan that aims not only to alleviate suffering but also provide affordable and equitable healthcare delivery across the country.

Meanwhile, Doctor Wilhemina S. Jallah served as Minister of Health under the administration of former President Weah. She is a Medical Doctor with over 30 years of national and international experience in clinical services and public health management.

Prior to becoming Minister of Health in March 2018, she served as Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Medical Director at her privately-owned Hope for Women International Medical Center Liberia, Inc. for six years (2012-2018).

Editing by Jonathan Browne