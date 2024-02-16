West Africa: Liberia Coast Guard Rescues Chinese Vessels

The Liberia Coast Guard (LCG) on February 11, 2024, in a two-day search and rescue operation, successfully rescued missing Chinese vessels moving in the direction of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. According to a release from the Ministry of National Defense, the vessels are identified as Hai Da 05 and Hai Da 06.

On February 8, the Chinese Embassy informed headquarters of the Armed Forces of Liberia that two missing Chinese vessels had departed the Freeport of Monrovia on February 6 and were heading towards the Port of Buchanan.

Upon receiving this information, the LCG launched a search and rescue operation on 10 Feb 2024, at approximately 6:00 a.m. The team of rescue operators comprised four sailors, including two fast patrol boats. The search covered an area of over 9 nautical miles seaward and 35 nautical miles along the coastline that was designated as the last known location of the missing vessels.

On 11 Feb. 2024, the team applied intensive and tactical efforts and expanded the search area to over 12 nautical miles seaward until Hao Yun 01 which assisted in the search and rescue operation spotted two missing vessels in the Fati Town area and informed the LCG immediately.

Upon receiving this information, the LCG Search and Rescue Team immediately navigated to the location and rescued the two missing Chinese vessels.

The vessels were found adrift, in a partially capsized condition, and with one crew member on board each. The rescued vessels are currently anchored at the port of Buchanan under the close watch of the LCG.

Petty Officer 1 (PO1) Coks, Richard Fred Pratt, Petty Officer 2 (PO2) Mulbah, Korboi B., PO2 Tumbay, Joseph and Seaman (SN) Combaque, Timothy executed the search and rescue operation.

The LCG has once again demonstrated its capability to execute critical search and rescue operations that uphold safety and comply with international maritime regulations.