Liberia: Bishop Dag Heward-Mills Leads 'Healing Jesus Campaign' to Liberia Next Month

Dr. Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and presiding Bishop of the United Denominations, will be leading the "Healing Jesus Campaign" in Liberia, slated for March 5-9, 2024.

This non-denominational mass evangelism program aims to spread Christian values and the love of Christ and combat moral degeneration across different nations and cultures. The spiritual event will take place at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville at 5pm each day.

The itinerary includes a three-day leadership conference for pastors and leaders interested in empowering their ministries, slated for March 6-8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Cathedral in Congo Town.

A medical doctor by profession, Heward-Mills was ordained into the ministry in 1990 and consecrated as a bishop in 1996. He is a respected author, international conference speaker, evangelist, apostle, pastor, and theologian. With a ministry spanning over 30 years, Bishop Heward-Mills has traveled throughout Africa and has authored numerous books, with over 107 bestsellers, including 'The Art of Leadership', 'The Mega Church' and his most popular, 'Loyalty and Disloyalty', which was accredited the Grand Award from the Ghana Christian Book Awards body in 2007.

The Healing Jesus Campaign focuses on preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, demonstrating love and compassion to those in need, uniting the body of Christ and the community, and promoting moral regeneration.

During the campaign, free healthcare visits will also be provided to orphanages, nursing homes, schools for the disabled and blind, and other underprivileged populations in the crusade locations.

Since its inception, the Healing Jesus Campaign has taken place in every country in West Africa, the Kingdom of Swaziland, Lesotho, 28 cities in South Africa, as well as Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Cameroon, Gabon, and the Central African Republic, amongst others.

The Healing Jesus Board, chaired by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, comprises notable ministers from more than 42 countries, including three Liberians -- Bishop George D. Harris, Bishop Oliver KPAAN, and Bishop M. Wolo Belleh. This will be Bishop Heward-Mills' second visit to Liberia for a crusade and conference, following the success of over 231 previous crusades. The upcoming Healing Jesus Campaign in Liberia is anticipated to be another impactful event in spreading the message of Christ and bringing hope to the people.