Liberia: APM Terminals Identifies With New Mothers

In the spirit of providing humanitarian assistance, APM Terminals Liberia recently made a heartwarming donation of essential items to new mothers at various health facilities in Montserrado and Margibi Counties. This initiative aimed to support and celebrate the joyous occasion of childbirth by providing essential supplies for both mothers and their newborns and also alleviating some of the financial burdens that often accompany childbearing.

In Montserrado and Margibi Counties, the company presented 300 packages to new mothers at the Redemption Hospital, James N. Davis Jr. Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, ELWA Hospital, the Japanese-Liberian Friendship Maternity Center (JFK Compound), C.H. Rennie Hospital and other smaller health facilities in Kakata, Margibi.

Head of People Function, Jean Hannah Thompson, led the donation and expressed her delight at being able to contribute to the well-being of new mothers during such a special time. She stated, "At APM Terminals Liberia, we believe in the importance of supporting and uplifting our communities. We are honored to bring some joy and relief to these new mothers and their precious babies during the holiday season. We hope that these donations will provide them with the necessary supplies and support they need as they embark on their journey of motherhood."

The donation package included baby wipes, diapers, blankets, and toiletries, all aimed at easing the transition into motherhood for these new moms.

The recipients of the donation expressed their gratitude for the support they received from APM Terminals Liberia. Many mothers shared their heartfelt appreciation, emphasizing how these essential supplies would positively impact their lives and the well-being of their babies.

"APM Terminals Liberia continues to prioritize giving back to the community through corporate social initiatives like these," the company said in a statement. By extending a helping hand to new mothers during the holiday season, the company showcased its dedication to fostering a sense of care and support within the region it operates.