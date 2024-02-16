Nigeria: APC Govs Tackle PDP Colleagues Over Position On Economy, Others

15 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned their counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against utterances and actions capable of inciting the masses against the federal government.

Imo State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodinma, in a statement yesterday, said the economic and security challenges bedevilling the country needed a collaborative approach and not pointing accusing fingers.

Recall that the PDP governors on Monday, during their meeting in Abuja, criticized the economic and security situation under President Bola Tinubu's administration and likened Nigeria to Venezuela.

But the APC governors said it was unpatriotic for those in leadership positions to "play the ostrich when they were fully aware" of what President Tinubu was doing to reverse the situation.

"All of us are members of the National Economic Council, where we have the opportunity to make our inputs. I don't think my colleagues have exhausted that avenue," he said.

