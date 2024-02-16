Nigeria: CBN's MPC - Tinubu Seeks Senate's Confirmation of Cardoso, 11 Others

·Seeks confirmation of Fashua as NPC commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of 12 persons as chairman and members of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

In the letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President said forwarding the list was in accordance with the provisions of sections 12 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2007.

The names forwarded include Olayemi Cardoso, CBN governor, chairman; Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, CBN deputy governor, member; Bala M. Bello, CBN deputy governor (member); Emem Usoro, CBN deputy governor (member); Philip Ikeazor, CBN deputy governor (member); and Lamido Yuguda, DG Securities and Exchange Commission (member).

Others are Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance (member); Muritala Sabo Sagagi, CBN director (member); Alloyius Uche Odu (member); Aku Pullen Odukemelu (member); Mustapha Akinwunmi (member); and Bamidele A.G. Amoh (member).

The President of the Senate referred the list to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to report back in one week.

President Tinubu also wrote the Senate for the confirmation of Yemi Fashua as Commissioner for National Population Commission, NPC, representing Ogun State.

This, according to President Tinubu, is in line with section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio read the letter at plenary.

According to the letter read by Akpabio, Fashua is to replace Kunle Shobukola who was earlier confirmed by the Senate but got a new appointment.

The letter read: "The Senate is invited to note that Yemi Fahsua is to replace Kunle Shobokela who was earlier confirmed by the Senate and expected to vacate in order to take up his seat in the Ogun State House of Assembly in furtherance of the order of the Court of Appeal declaring him as the winner of the March 18, 2023, State Assembly election."