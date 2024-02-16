Nigeria: Senate Sets Up 43-Member Constitution Review Committee

THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has constituted a 43 - member constitution review committee to handle all bills seeking for one alteration or the other in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The 43- member committee as announced by the President of the Senate, Senator Akpabio, consists of eight principal officers who are to serve as steering committee within the larger committee, a senator from each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital, FCT and one senator representing each geo-political zone of the country.

Names of the 43 member-committee to be chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano North, include the leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who will serve as the deputy chairman; deputy leader, Lola Ashiru; chief whip, Ali Ndume; deputy whip, Peter Nwebonyi; minority leader, Abba Moro; Deputy Minority Leader, Kamorudeen Oyewumi; minority whip, Osita Ngwu; and Deputy Minority Whip, Rufai Hanga, and others.