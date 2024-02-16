Nigerians to Witness More Days of Excessive Heat- - Nimet

15 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has said the excessive heat being experienced in the country currently would persist for a while.

NiMET disclosed this in its weather and climate update posted on its official X page yesterday.

The agency in the post also outlined the weather's implications and provided guidance to the public on how to manage the situation.

It stated: "Air temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model Projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days."

On the implications of the weather condition, NIMET identified dehydration as one of the fallouts of the extreme weather condition.

NiMET said this can also cause fainting, chicken pox disease, measles, heat rash, weakness of the body, slight fever, and dry lips; heat-related illnesses; respiratory issues; and increased vulnerability to chronic conditions.

On remedies, NIMET stated: "Adequate fluid intake. Seek shade, use fans, and wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures.

"Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm). Air temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days.

