Nigeria: Creative Writing Tips for Beginners (3), By Ruth Oji

As a beginner writer, you are probably still wondering what more you can do to help you master the art of writing.

This week's article shares further tips you can apply. In addition to previous tips shared, such as writing as well as you can, examining why you want to write, identifying the kind of writing you want to do, putting in the time, and practising your writing, other tips such as endeavouring to read and re-read, making a conscious effort to overcome obstacles to your writing, and silencing your inner critic will help you succeed in this journey. Let's examine the tips one after the other.

Undeniably, what teaches you most about writing is reading. Because it demonstrates what you are trying to do, reading is so important. When you read, you unconsciously absorb the rules of narrative, and you note how the author achieves certain effects. Have you heard it said that some writers refrain from reading other writers because they fear they could lose their unique style and be influenced by other writers' style? Should we tell them? Well, the truth is that you end up writing what someone else has written because you did not bother to check what was out there. It does not harm you to read, explore, and know what has been done so that you are well informed. So how should you approach reading others' work?

I am an advocate of speed reading to rewire your brain-eye connection and let you begin to see words at a faster pace; however, if you are attempting to be a writer, I will urge you to try reading more slowly and with more attention. When you come to a passage where you can smell the white soup (ofe nsala) from the balcony, where time seems to have slowed right down and your heart is beating extra fast - stop and look back; try to figure out how the author achieved this feat! After all, you are just reading words on a page.

Imagine you see a character walk into a room, and you can feel you know them inside out - how they think and behave - what should you do? That's the right time to also stop and look back. Look at the words the writer used, what he did to convey this sense of reality, and learn from it. Additionally, it could be that you read a poem and find that it moves you to tears or joy, or you realise it makes you see something in a new way. Again, stop, and re-read the poem to see why this has happened. Doing this consistently will help you learn and take cues from what other seasoned writers do to achieve such amazing effects, and you can be like them.

What to do? Re-read a short story or novel that you have read before. It should not be one you read a long time before because you likely would have forgotten most of its details; neither should you choose one that you remember so completely all its parts. Rather, choose a book that you remember only pointedly and how it ends. Why is it necessary to take this approach? Thing is, when you first read a book, you often gulp it straight down just to find out what happens; however, the second time you don't do that because you already know.

Already knowing what's going to happen can help you to see how the writer prepared for it, how they slipped in hints or how they concealed something important to keep you guessing. This kind of re-reading works because it helps you learn how a narrative works. In other words, read, read, and read! Don't stop reading! Whether you choose newspaper articles, magazines, advertising slogans on the back of cereal packets, classic novels, fact books, or letters and journals, just keep reading widely - and importantly, think about what you are reading and the effect the words have on you.

As you read to write, you find that there are obstacles you have to overcome. Many distractions lurk around. For example, you become aware of all the chattering that goes on in your head and the long lists of things to do that you feel you should do before you can justify the time spent writing. Another obstacle may come in the way of you becoming uncomfortably aware of having to do your writing by yourself, all alone, without anyone making suggestions and inputs at that point. Yet another hurdle exists when you eventually sit to write but discover you do not know what to say or how to express what you have in mind. So, what can you do to overcome these and other kinds of obstacles?

First, you need to silence your inner critic that makes you feel you are writing rubbish. Never ever listen to that voice in your head that tells you your work is no good and nobody would love to read it. This feeling is real! Oftentimes, it feels to some like they're not a real writer; they're only playing at it; some have their inner critic telling them that they haven't got any talent. Some hear a voice asking them why they want to start when they could never get finished with the project; others are told to go do something more worthwhile with their time. Yet others hear the voice say to them that they're embarking on a self-indulgent and selfish course by writing. And many more thoughts are projected by this inner critic! The list is indeed endless.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To attend to this critic, you need to understand why this inner critic reigns supreme in your mind and heart. Of course, this can be traced back to you hearing parents, teachers, friends, or colleagues tell you how you could have done better at something or how your output isn't good enough. You may also have been part of an educational system so obsessed with results and tests, where every piece of work was marked and graded (what can we even do about this kind of educational system? It's a subject for another day). These experiences could have contributed to deeply ingraining in your mindset a spirit of comparison with others. Please know that a critical voice never goes away. Ask seasoned and successful writers, and they'll tell you how they have both experienced and silenced their inner critic.