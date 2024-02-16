Nigeria: After Afcon, What Next (2)

President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, practically counted Nigeria's eggs before they were hatched when he told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abidjan that "the Super Eagles will win the AFCON trophy for Tinubu". Gusau claimed that the Super Eagles' 1-0 quarter-final victory over Angola was as a result of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Responding to Gusau and NFF's boasts that the Super Eagles will win the AFCON trophy for Tinubu, a prominent educationist wrote on his social media handle: "Unfortunately they couldn't because their parents and family members at home are hungry, coupled with unprecedented insecurity in the land... The Ivorians noticed that and went on the offensive. The Eagles had no option than to prostrate."

What next, after AFCON? The answer is we are back home to face the reality of our intractable problems. Over that weekend, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, pointed out some of those problems to us. He said that the harsh economy is propelling Nigerians to crime: "What is behind all these is the fact that we have no money. Our money has no value, our currency is as worthless as toilet paper.

"Something has to be done about naira and productivity. Farmers have left their farms now because of kidnappers. Something has to be done about kidnapping and farmers have to be encouraged to go back to their farms."

Aare Babalola also warned that the debt burden hanging on Nigeria's neck will cripple the country: "Nigeria is one of the heaviest debtors in the world...let us investigate how we came to several trillions of dollars debt; what did we spend it on? I can assure you; this money is pocketed by those who said they collected it."

He said the debt problem must be solved. "Unless we do that, this indebtedness will cripple the country and it can lead to anything. I have seen people, especially in the North, who are agitating because the naira is getting worse, food prices are too high, no employment and those who have employment are not paid."

With these multitudes of problems, it was a miracle that a people as physically and psychologically burdened as Nigerians were able to reach the final stage in a game that required both physical and psychological fitness. The truth is, we cannot continue like this; if we do, we will continue to suffer and fail.

One of the questions to ponder is why do Nigerians fail at home but succeed whenever they get to other countries? Simply, it is the system and condition our governments have created at home.

Now, hell appears to have been let loose. Even the blind can sense the ominous cloud hanging over Nigeria. In conclusion, we need a complete overhaul of all aspects of our lives in order to avert the impending doom. The present government must come clean with the people.

Nigerians are among the easiest people in the world to govern and appease. Unfortunately, in addition to hunger, they are angry. Government should listen to the voice of the people and find solutions to their problems. Otherwise, something is bound to give, sooner or later.