Nigeria: Hardship - Nigeria Sitting On Keg of Gunpowder - Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, said Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder as a result of the economic and security challenges confronting the country.

Abubakar stated this while speaking at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The monarch expressed worry, saying millions of Nigerian youths have been left without jobs and food.

Similarly, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, had decried the ravaging hunger and starvation in the land.

The Sultan said the economic hardship in Nigeria had reached a level where citizens were agitated, angry, and hungry.

He said, "We have now entered into a new cycle of leadership. Some new governors have come on board, while some are having their second term and still, we are faced with these insecurity issues.

"To make matters worse, we are faced with the rising level of poverty. Most of our people lack normal sources of livelihood.

"However, I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay. I have said it so many times and at so many fora that things are not okay in Nigeria and of course, things are not okay in the North," he said.

He said if the governors want to have peace and stability in their states, they also must work with the traditional institutions.

"We must find jobs for our teeming youths that are sitting idle and I have said it so many times, we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder; teeming youths, millions of them without jobs, without food. We are looking for trouble," he added.

He said Nigeria never lacked solutions to its problems, but implementation had always been poor.

"I believe at the end of this meeting, we should have very good suggestions to our political leaders, to our security chiefs, that when such are implemented, we will have a better North, and at the same time have a better Nigeria," he added.

He said to make far-reaching impact, the council invited the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to join the deliberations and make suggestions on how to end the problems bedeviling the North.

The Sultan, therefore, tasked them with bringing solutions to the problems of education, health, insecurity, and poverty facing the North.

"We've reached that level; people are very agitated, people are hungry, they are angry. But they still believe some people can talk to them; they believe in some of their governors, traditional rulers, and religious leaders.

"So, we have this onerous task of reaching out to everybody, calm them down and assure them things will be okay; and they should continue to pray and pray and still do something good because prayer without work will not bring anything," he added.