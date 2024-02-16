Nigeria: She Supports Less Privileged, APC Professionals Council Hails Bolanle Ambode At 60

All Progressives Congress, APC, APC Professionals council felicitates Bolanle Ambode at 60 Council, has expressed felicitation with the wife of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode on her 60th birthday.

The Council in a congratulatory message by its National Director General, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, said Mrs. Ambode, demonstrated strong commitment to people welfare in Lagos State and supported her husband in the development of the state.

Bamigbade explained that the Council's distribution of the food items to mark her birthday "is in tandem with her ideals of touching lives and bringing succour to people, especially to the less privileged members of the public."

Food items and relief materials distributed by the council include: rice, beans, garri, yam, oil and some fabrics,

Bamigbade, hailed Mrs Ambode, describing her as a mother to many who has through her philanthropic gestures raised many vulnerable people.

He also expressed gratitude to God for using the former Lagos First Lady as a vessel to drive new humanitarian frontiers in Lagos and beyond, praying God to spare her life for more of her services to the country.

Some of the beneficiaries could not hide their joy as they thanked the Council Mrs. Ambode for putting smile on their faces.