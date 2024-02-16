Nigeria: She Supports Less Privileged, APC Professionals Council Hails Bolanle Ambode At 60

15 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, APC Professionals council felicitates Bolanle Ambode at 60 Council, has expressed felicitation with the wife of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode on her 60th birthday.

The Council in a congratulatory message by its National Director General, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, said Mrs. Ambode, demonstrated strong commitment to people welfare in Lagos State and supported her husband in the development of the state.

Bamigbade explained that the Council's distribution of the food items to mark her birthday "is in tandem with her ideals of touching lives and bringing succour to people, especially to the less privileged members of the public."

Food items and relief materials distributed by the council include: rice, beans, garri, yam, oil and some fabrics,

Bamigbade, hailed Mrs Ambode, describing her as a mother to many who has through her philanthropic gestures raised many vulnerable people.

He also expressed gratitude to God for using the former Lagos First Lady as a vessel to drive new humanitarian frontiers in Lagos and beyond, praying God to spare her life for more of her services to the country.

Some of the beneficiaries could not hide their joy as they thanked the Council Mrs. Ambode for putting smile on their faces.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.