Nigeria: Iju-Ishaga Fire - Lagos Commences Probe Into Gas Explosion

....vows to sanction culprits

...20 shops razed

....blames incident on building law violation, negligence

...seals Surulere burnt estate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has commenced investigation into the late Tuesday, evening explosion from a gas tanker around Agbado Road,Toyin Bus Stop, IjuIshaga, Ijaiye Council Development Area, LCDA, of the state, destroying items worth millions of naira.

At least 20 shops were razed in the inferno that sent panic among residents, with few injured in the process.

The incident according to eyewitness happened at about 10 15 pm close to a Kerosene Petroleum Filling Station.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, on Wednesday, when he inspected the site of the fire scene , said investigation has commenced to unravel the cause of the incidents.

He assured that: "Anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law. As the state government will not condone act of negligence at the expense of lives of residents."

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, attributed the to disregard of residents to building codes regulations and negligence.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated this when he visited the site of the fire lincident which razed 20 shops at Ifako Ijaiye Council Development Area.

Earlier, Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Magaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, said, "The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service promptly attended to the fire explosion at the scene.

"The Fire which was reported at 22:04hrs Tuesday as a result of a gas tanker that accidentally caught fire and accompanied with explosion.

The inferno was later confined to the tanker and adjoining row of shops, as concerted efforts forestalled further spread to protect the environment and property including the nearby Kerosene Petroleum Filling Station.

Adeseye, subsequently, narrated the cause of the explosion,thus; "The cause of the emergency is attributed to the off-loading of six numbers of 75-50(kg) gas cylinders sizes from a stationed mini truck to a gas shop that accidentally resulted to explosions from one of the compromised head cap of a cylinder accompanied by Fire.

"The ensuing fire triggered to the other side of the street with the aid of one of the gas cylinders that travelled over affecting 18 shops in all and contents therein with the mini truck.

"There is no traces of casualty nor injury as the operations was concluded."

While recounting the losses of the traders whose shops were affected, some residents sympathized with them and urged the Lagos State government to enforce the law against selling of gas cylinders around residential areas.

Some scavengers who stormed the scene were seen removing iron rods from the burnt shops while burnt goods do littered the ground.

LASEMA seals burnt Iponri Estate indefinitely

Recall that the state government, through LASEMA, atbtge weekend, sealed Progressive Estate, Abule Nla, located on Desalu Street, Iponri, Surulere Local Government, which was recently razed by fire pending integrity test to be conducted on the building.

Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the directive, when he visited the site of the fire at Block five and six within the Progressive Estate.

He appealed to residents to prioritize the safety of their lives and property at all times and desist from storing combustible products at home.

LASEMA boss, who reiterated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu's administration to safety, said the building would be pulled down to ground zero if it fails the structural test.

Oke-Osanyintolu, urged residents to put as priority safety of lives and properties in their hands, by abiding by the Lagos State safety rules and regulations.

Speaking at the scene of the fire, he said "It is beneficial to every Lagosian if government warnings are adhered to by the residents to work together with the government in this harmattan season, because this time weather/climate is harsh and conducive for the fire outbreak."

He stated that there have been a lot of sensitizations and advocacy programmes in Lagos state to ensure safety of residents.

While sympathising with the occupants of Progressive Estate, Oke-Osanyitolu, declared the building as "unsafe to live.

"The team is conducting the secondary survey on the building currently, and directed occupants to move out because it is very unstable."

While narrating how the fire incident happened, the Estate, Mr Shamsideen Lawal, attributed it to electricity surge from one of the flats.

Lawal, noted that the resident whose house was first affected before other flats almost committed suicide due to the huge loss of cash and property in his apartment.

When Vanguard visited the site, first responders of different agencies were on ground for further rescue operations, while the remains of occupiers property littered the ground.

Recall that a block of six flats was on Friday, gutted by fire at Progressive Estate, Abule Nla in Iponri area of Lagos around 1.30 am.

Some of the affected residents also, attributed the fire incident to power surge from one of the flats in the early hours.

According to them, explosion of gas cylinders from different flats compounded the incident as their roof were blown off and property worth millions of naira were burnt.

They decried the slow response from the federal fire service in the area before LASEMA arrived to their rescue.