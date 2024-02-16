Nigeria: Benue Residents Lament Increase in Cement Price

End users of cement in Benue have decried the sudden increase in the price of the product from N5,500 to N8,000.

They made their feelings known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi.

According to Mr James Toryila, the astronomical increase in the price of cement is not genuine, stressing that sellers of the product only want to take advantage of the vulnerable economy to make a huge profit.

"You cannot tell me that between last week and this week, the cost of producing cement increased to warrant this high price.

"What is happening to our economy is worrisome. The Nigerian economy has not been this bad," Toryila said.

Also, Mr Simon Adzende condemned the sharp increase in the price of the product, describing it as shocking.

Adzende said it would discourage low-income earners from embarking on any building project.

He called for the urgent intervention of the government to save the country's economy from total collapse.

Mr Oche Onah, who said that he bought the product on Monday at the rate of N7,500, expressed shock that cement had gone up to N8,000 on Wednesday.

Mr Ternenge Shima, a cement trader, however, said that the increase was gradual and not as sudden as most buyers were claiming. (NAN)