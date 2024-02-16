Nigeria: Benue Residents Lament Increase in Cement Price

15 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

End users of cement in Benue have decried the sudden increase in the price of the product from N5,500 to N8,000.

They made their feelings known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi.

According to Mr James Toryila, the astronomical increase in the price of cement is not genuine, stressing that sellers of the product only want to take advantage of the vulnerable economy to make a huge profit.

"You cannot tell me that between last week and this week, the cost of producing cement increased to warrant this high price.

"What is happening to our economy is worrisome. The Nigerian economy has not been this bad," Toryila said.

Also, Mr Simon Adzende condemned the sharp increase in the price of the product, describing it as shocking.

Adzende said it would discourage low-income earners from embarking on any building project.

He called for the urgent intervention of the government to save the country's economy from total collapse.

Mr Oche Onah, who said that he bought the product on Monday at the rate of N7,500, expressed shock that cement had gone up to N8,000 on Wednesday.

Mr Ternenge Shima, a cement trader, however, said that the increase was gradual and not as sudden as most buyers were claiming. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.