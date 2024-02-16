Nigeria: Explosion Rocks Female Hostel At Yobe Varsity

15 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

A fire outbreak on Tuesday night from a gas cylinder explosion burnt down a female hostel block in the Yobe State University, Damaturu.

It was gathered that no life was lost in the fire but that eight traumatised students were hospitalised in the university's clinic and the Damaturu Specialist Hospital.

Confirming the incident, the management of the institution said the fire affected the new female Hostel A.

In a statement, one Abdulmumini Kolo Gulani, on behalf of the institution, said the fire was put out by the firemen of the university and the Yobe State Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni commiserated with the management and students of the university over the incident.

Governor Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Muhammad, said the fire was unfortunate and sad but expressed gratitude that no life was lost.

