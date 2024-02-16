Nigeria: Edo - Police Rescue Woman, Arrest Suspected Abductors

15 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers, Raymond Osara (33) and Godstime Idemudia (33), and rescued a pregnant woman and her sister in-law in Irrua Esan Central LGA.

The command's spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects were arrested while investigating a case of kidnapping reported by one Emijede Kennedy.

He said Kennedy reported that his pregnant wife, Mrs Mercy Emijede, and her younger sister, Favour Sunday Divine, were kidnapped by gunmen on Idumebo Road, Irrua, and that the suspects contacted him and demanded a N5m ransom and sent an account number.

He further said the suspects made statements and confessed to the crime, adding that one Infinix X phone with an MTN SIM card were recovered from them.

One of the suspects, in an interview with journalists, said he met the victims on the road in the middle of the night and was only trying to help them.

