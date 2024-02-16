Nigeria: Police Arrest 8 Kidnappers in FCT, Recover N9m

15 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested eight suspected kidnappers and recovered N9 million cash which they collected as ransom.

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igweh, while parading the suspects on Wednesday, said the wanted kidnappers were arrested by operatives of the Utako Division led by CSP Victor Godfrey in a coordinated operation at Tudun-Wada, Lugbe and Pyakasa area of Trademore.

He gave the names of the suspects as Usman Muazu (Kwali, FCT); Aliyu Mohammed (Pompomare, Borno); Awwal Dahiru (Gwagwalada, FCT); Rabi Sani (Safana, Katsina); Madina Abubakar (Lapai, Niger); Jonah Elimelech (Kauru, Kaduna); Saminu Idris (Kauru, (Kaduna) and Mariji Iliya (Mangu, Plateau).

Igweh said the recovered N9m was ransom they allegedly collected from the relatives of abducted victims, adding that other exhibits recovered from them included knives, cutlasses, bullet proof vests and charms.

He explained that the suspects were linked to high profile kidnapping cases in the FCT and its environs, saying all of them had confessed and were giving useful information to aid the arrest of other gang members.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.