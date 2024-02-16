Nigeria: Police Arrest 8 Kidnappers in FCT, Recover N9m

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested eight suspected kidnappers and recovered N9 million cash which they collected as ransom.

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igweh, while parading the suspects on Wednesday, said the wanted kidnappers were arrested by operatives of the Utako Division led by CSP Victor Godfrey in a coordinated operation at Tudun-Wada, Lugbe and Pyakasa area of Trademore.

He gave the names of the suspects as Usman Muazu (Kwali, FCT); Aliyu Mohammed (Pompomare, Borno); Awwal Dahiru (Gwagwalada, FCT); Rabi Sani (Safana, Katsina); Madina Abubakar (Lapai, Niger); Jonah Elimelech (Kauru, Kaduna); Saminu Idris (Kauru, (Kaduna) and Mariji Iliya (Mangu, Plateau).

Igweh said the recovered N9m was ransom they allegedly collected from the relatives of abducted victims, adding that other exhibits recovered from them included knives, cutlasses, bullet proof vests and charms.

He explained that the suspects were linked to high profile kidnapping cases in the FCT and its environs, saying all of them had confessed and were giving useful information to aid the arrest of other gang members.