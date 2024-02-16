Nigeria: After CBN/Faan - Upstream Commission Transfers Over 200 Staff to Lagos

Following the recent mass transfer of staff by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has concluded plans to relocate some departments to Lagos from Abuja.

The move will see over 200 staff of the commission moving from Abuja to Lagos, it was learnt.

Recall that the federal government's decision to relocate some departments of the CBN and the headquarters of FAAN from Abuja to Lagos had stirred controversy and discontent among stakeholders.

The NUPRC, formerly the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), is a department under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR).

It monitors the oil and gas industry to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and laws, as well as oversees the safety and other regulations that relate to the exportation and importation of the products into the country

A senior management source who spoke with Daily Trust said: "The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Gbenga Komolafe has started making moves to relocate some departments to Lagos.

"He claims that this is to create space for new staff he wants to recruit. This is totally not justifiable as the office was moved to Abuja from Lagos not more than two years ago, and a very big new headquarter building is almost completed.

"So far they are transferring 200 staff of the upstream out of Abuja."

Located at the strategic Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the new headquarter is a 10-storey building which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2020, and was initially scheduled for completion in 24 months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It spans 4,150 sqm with the main building itself occupying a total ground floor area of approximately 48,400 sqm, comprising a basement and a penthouse.

Effort by our reporter to reach the head of Public Affairs, Mrs Sonola to confirm the rationale for the transfer was not successful as she did not pick or return her calls, neither did she respond to text and Whatsapp messages sent to her phone as at the time of going to press

When Daily Trust contacted the Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, on Tuesday, he said: "Will call and speak with you in few minutes on the issue and general regulatory direction by the NUPRC pls."

However, 24 hours after, and after calls and sending several reminders, there was response from him.