Liberia: I'm Fully Committed to Embark On This Journey

15 February 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow-Nyanti has assured President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. that she is fully committed to embark on the journey of protecting Liberia's image.

"Today, I had the opportunity to walk through the Foreign Ministry as the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. I am incredibly thankful for the kind reception I received from all the staff present," the newly appointed Foreign Minister said.

Minutes after tourning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Beysolo-Nyanti noted that, "Although we have a challenging path ahead, I am fully committed to embarking on this journey with the support of all those who have faith in me."

She extended her heartfelt appreciation to President Joseph Boakai for entrusting her with such leadership position adding, "Your decision means a great deal to me and I am honored to have been chosen to serve at this level.

Despite multiple concerns over her academic credentials, members of the Liberian Senate recently unanimously confirmed Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti as the new Foreign Affairs Minister of Liberia.

Madam Nyanti, a former United Nations Envoy, was confirmed during a special sitting held in the Chambers of the Senate on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Madam Nyanti is the Political Leader of the newly established African Liberation League (ALL) political party in Liberia. She contested the just ended October 2023 general and presidential elections unsuccessfully.

However, she pledged her support to President Boakai during the November 14, 2023 run-off elections.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.