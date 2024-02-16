Liberia: UP Supporters Demand Forensic Audit

Some Unity Party (UP) supporters in Margibi County are demanding a forensic investigation to clear their doubts about the usage of US$5,000 provided for each district to celebrate President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's inauguration.

The UP partisans comprising Motorcyclists and Auxiliaries for Transparency and Accountability (MUPPCMATA) are making claims of alleged corruption.

They have accused the UP's Margibi County Chairperson Madam Cecelia K. Doe and other stalwarts of the party in the county of the alleged misappropriation of the funds.

In a document available to our correspondent, the group alleged that Madam Doe deducted US$200 from the US$5,000 provided for each of Margibi County's five electoral districts.

The group alleged that Madam Doe subtracted the money with a commitment to organize activities for the inauguration at the party's head office in Kakata, but allegedly failed to do so.

The UP partisans further alleged that Madam Doe appeared on a local radio station in the county and allegedly explained that she had used the deducted money for gasoline and scratch cards.

They accused the UP-county official of unilaterally appointing Mrs. Harrisona Grimes as the Ways, Means, and Finance official on the county inaugural committee.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

The group lamented that it also discovered that on Saturday, 20 January 2024, a meeting masterminded by Madam Doe was convened by the UP Margibi District #2 Coordinator Mr. Reuben Cooper.

They alleged that the meeting was stage-managed with Mrs Grimes and some of her family members serving on the inaugural committee.

MUPPCMATA said US$100 was subtracted from the already reduced US$5,000 for transportation for the City Mayor and the chairperson.

Additionally, the UP partisans alleged that Madam Doe received US$3,500 and organized a program meant to present Amb. Boakai and UP candidates during the campaign without the involvement of the county and other district leadership.

According to them, Madam Doe and Alphanso Belleh of the UP allegedly received US$3,100 to train precinct supervisors in Margibi.

However, they alleged that she told UP's county leadership that she instead received US$650 and allegedly had no account for it.

The disenchanted Unity Party partisans claimed further that Madam Doe received another US$1,200 as a portion of an alleged US$6,000 sent to Margibi for preparations for a visit by Mr. Boakai and Mr. Jeremiah Koung.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also alleged that she did not account for the amount.

The group lamented that motorcycle and tri-cycle operators who were used to protect President Boakai's votes during the elections are curious about the forensic investigation.

The partisans have called on the UP's national leadership to probe all the allegations of misappropriation and to derive a transparent and accountable conclusion.

When contacted, Unity Party Margibi County Chairperson Madam Cecelia K. Doe described all the allegations as lies and misinformation meant to undermine her high-earned character.

She clarified that the allegation about her appointing Mrs. Harrisona Grimes to the inaugural committee was false.

She also challenged her accusers to take their case anywhere because she did not do what they were accusing her of.