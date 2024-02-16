Liberia: Democracy Delivers. Liberians Must Choose It Every Day

column

Last month, I visited Liberia to celebrate the inauguration of President Boakai. I will never forget the image of former President Sirleaf, outgoing President Weah, and incoming President Boakai standing on stage at the inauguration, hand in hand -- a powerful symbol for Africa, and for the entire world.

It was an honor to lead President Biden's delegation to this joyful, hopeful event, and mark the United States' commitment to the people of Liberia - and to the principles of democracy and anti-corruption across Africa.

But while this inauguration was certainly an occasion worth celebrating (and celebrate, we did!), democracy is not a choice one can make only on election day or inauguration day. Rather, it is on Liberians to continue to preserve and expand civilian-led democracy every single day.

This task has taken on new urgency in recent years; Liberia's peaceful transfer of power took place against a backdrop of democratic backsliding across West Africa.

Throughout Western Africa and across the Sahel, coups have denied citizens the right to dictate their own futures. Corruption has continued to rear its ugly head, robbing critical resources from the hands of the people. And leaders have consolidated power and isolated themselves from the international community--often with dire consequences.

The devastation that has unfolded as a result of this backsliding has laid bare the dire consequences of turning away from democracy.

But if there's hope, it's that the opposite is true: that incredible progress can be made when a country doubles down on its commitment to government by the people, for the people.

Because democracy is more than just a lofty ideal worth preserving. Democracy delivers.

Democracy protects human rights and promotes economic development. It creates safer communities and ensures our voices are heard in the halls of power. It helps us fight our greatest challenges, from pandemics to climate change. And, as Liberians know well, democracy sows peace - allowing a country to go from hosting UN peacekeepers, to contributing them, in just a matter of years.

And so it is critical that every person in Liberia plays a role in safeguarding democracy--for their families, their communities, and for the region as a whole.

That goes for people in office--from the President to members of the Senate and House of Representatives--who must make good on their commitment to rooting out corruption on behalf of the Liberian people.

Across Liberia--and indeed, around the world--people are understandably frustrated that their leaders are becoming wealthy at the expense of those who elected them. This grift must end.

Because when officials, elected to change lives, instead line their own pockets; when officials are appointed for who they know, rather than how they can help their constituents; and when money is stolen from government coffers, and services like education and healthcare are a pay-to-play scheme: everyday citizens pay the price.

Not only is leveling the playing field the right thing to do: combatting Liberia's crisis of corruption--including through transparent, accountable, and independent investigations and prosecutions-- lays the foundation for attracting foreign investment that will help create new jobs and increase economic growth in Liberia.

But upholding democracy doesn't just fall on elected officials. It falls on business leaders, journalists, universities, advocacy groups, and, above all, the people of Liberia to shore up the country's electoral process, and people's faith in it.

I believe President Weah will be remembered for his commitment to, in his words, "honoring and obeying" the will of the Liberian people; it is crucial that, in the months to come, every Liberian do the same.

Finally, a critical component of safeguarding democracy is healing divides within Liberian society.

I have found that there is a common misconception about unity - both in Liberia, and around the world. Unity is not about ignoring others' differences, be they political or religious or tribal, nor is it about hiding away what makes us unique in the name of conformity.

Instead, unity is seeing differences in others and celebrating them for it. It's recognizing that individual experiences don't preclude people from adopting a shared national identity. Because whether you're Kpelle or Bassa, Kru or Loma, Congo or Americo-Liberian, you are first and foremost, Liberians.

Of course, Liberians know better than most the dangers of letting democracy and accountability slip away in favor of grift and greed, of abandoning the electoral process and the peaceful transfer of power, and of succumbing to divides rather than finding common ground.

After first visiting Liberia in 1978, I returned in 2005 as the country was just beginning to heal from the horrific civil war that had engulfed the country in the years prior. Today, even all these years later, this country still bears the scars of war--all while fresh wounds open in neighboring countries every day.

And so, Liberians have the urgent responsibility to commit to democracy, not just every six years, but every single day - at every one of the fork-in-the-road moments when people must decide between doing what is easy, and doing what is right.

I have the ultimate faith that the Liberian people are up to the task. Know that you will have the United States in your corner, standing with you, in the months and years ahead.