Liberia: Nocal Officer-in-Charge Highlights Prospects of Liberia's Hydrocarbon Sector to Investors At Saipec Conference in Nigeria

15 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Lagos, Nigeria — The Officer-In-Charge of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Mr. Jacob Kabakole, has told oil and gas experts attending the Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, that Liberia is a prime destination for energy ventures, backed by substantial reserves and supportive governmental frameworks.

"Liberia sits on a highly prospective petroleum basin with established petroleum systems made by discoveries with significant reserves potential in the basin," Kabakole declared, underlining the nation's rich resource endowment. He revealed that Liberia boasts an extensive repository of seismic data, covering over Thirty-Four Thousand kilometers of 2D seismic data and Twenty Four Thousand Square Kilometers of 3D seismic coverage, courtesy of their partner TGS NOPEC.

Kabakole delineated the available investment avenues, highlighting two principal options: Executive Allocation to NOCAL and Direct Negotiations. He elucidated that the New Petroleum E&P Law, amended in October 2019, empowers NOCAL to engage in direct talks with companies, offering a 100% interest allocation to the state-owned enterprise. Additionally, prospective investors can opt for Direct Negotiations facilitated by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), with all Thirty-Three blocks open for exploration.

Expanding beyond upstream opportunities, Kabakole unveiled NOCAL's plans for infrastructure development, including the establishment of a shore-base and tank farm near the Port of Buchanan. The shore-base aims to cater to operational and logistical needs during exploration activities, while the tank farm endeavors to enhance Liberia's storage capacity to meet burgeoning market demands, particularly driven by mining activities.

Highlighting Liberia's commitment to peace and security, Kabakole emphasized the nation's strides toward democracy and adherence to international best practices under the leadership of President Joseph Nyumah Boikai Sr. He extended a warm invitation to prospective investors, affirming Liberia's readiness to embrace partnerships across various sectors.

Kabakole expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address the distinguished gathering, reiterating Liberia's eagerness to collaborate with global stakeholders in driving forward its oil and gas industry.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.