Liberia: MCC, LNP Begin Major Crackdown On Street Vendors in Monrovia

15 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

The Monrovia City Police and the Liberia National Police have begun to raid vendors who are said to be selling illegally in Monrovia as part of its joint cleanup and demolition of makeshift structures exercise in Monrovia.

In a release signed by Pekeleh Gbuapaye, Director of Press and Public Affairs City Government of Monrovia, the exercise is targeting major streets of the Capital.

The exercise he said will take place on Randall, Benson, Waterside, Ashmun, and other Streets that are in Central Monrovia.

According to him, the crackdown is expected to take place contemporaneously within the City limit of Monrovia.

"Street vendors have also been decisively removed as part of the ongoing exercise," he stated

The release added: "The MCC-LNP collaborative project aims at decongesting traffic in Monrovia and giving the city a facelift-values being upheld at all times by the City Government."

According to the Monrovia City Corporation, the demolition and clearing operation aligns with Objective # 5 of the national ARREST manifesto which focuses on sanitation.

Objective #5 of the National ARREST manifesto states, that the City government shall enforce the city ordinance on the removal of makeshift structures and stalls that hinder pedestrian and vehicular movements along major streets; and ensure that property owners comply with requirements of cleaning and painting their properties along major streets.

"Objective five of the ARREST framework and in line with the city ordinance authorizes the City Government of Monrovia to enforce the removal of all lamentable signboards, billboards, and broken-down vehicles from the sidewalks," the release stated.

The release added: "The ARREST policy also provides for the enforcement of city ordinance on street selling and ensures that marketers sell their products only at designated sites."

According to the release, the crackdown initiative will be more vigorous in the coming days in its approach to having a clean, green, and safe environment.

"The City Government has assured the public that it would be as consistent as possible with its mandate to discourage street selling which undercuts the beautification of the city and creates unnecessary traffic congestion," the release stated.

