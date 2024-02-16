Liberia: Former EPs Director Roberts, Comptroller Nmah Allegedly Plot Escape From Liberia Amid Looming Audit

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has gathered that Trokon Roberts, former director of the Executive Protection Service and former Comptroller, Philip G. Nmah are allegedly planning to evade the anticipated audit of the EPS to avoid potential embarrassment.

According to a source within the EPS, Director Roberts has purportedly advised Comptroller Nmah to leave Liberia and abscond with sensitive documents.

The alleged scheme aims to seize documents, potentially rendering the impending audit futile by withholding crucial information pertaining to suspected financial irregularities occurring during Roberts' tenure at the Executive Protection Service.

FrontPage Africa's anonymous source indicated that as part of the strategy, Comptroller Philip G. Nmah intends to feign illness, necessitating medical treatment outside Liberia before the audit commences.

The source stated that Nmah allegedly plans to evade the audit process while abroad, shifting blame for any financial mismanagement uncovered during the audit onto former Director Roberts, given Nmah's purported awareness of potentially fraudulent activities within the EPS under previous leadership.

As FrontPage Africa continues its investigation, there is growing skepticism among those involved in the EPS financial system.

Reports suggest that Namah and Roberts are troubled by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's announcement regarding the pending audit of the EPS.

They are reportedly concerned about allegations of disbursing salaries to individuals no longer serving in the EPS, as well as the presence of ghost names on the payroll, among other issues that the impending audit may expose.

When questioned by FrontPage Africa, EPS Comptroller Philip G. Nmah denied any intention of evading scrutiny, refuting speculations circulated within the service.

Nmah affirmed his current presence in Liberia and expressed readiness to cooperate with any audit conducted by the new government, asserting that he has no plans to depart the country until after the audit process concludes.