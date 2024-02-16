Liberia: UNFPA, Ymca, Dedicate Post-Partum Ward, and Mini Theatre in Cestos City

Cestos, Rivercess County — Collaborating to enhance healthcare facilities, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Liberia, alongside the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) and in partnership with Irish Aid (the government of Ireland), has officially inaugurated a post-partum ward and mini theatre at St. Francis Hospital in Cestos City, Rivercess County.

The dedication ceremony took place on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Cestos City Hall as part of the initiative titled "Empowering Adolescents to Prevent Unplanned Pregnancy within the Context of COVID-19 Recovery in River Cess County."

Under the overarching theme "Empowering Adolescents to Prevent Unplanned Pregnancy within the Context," the project was executed by YMCA of Liberia in conjunction with the Rivercess County Health Team. It adopts a multi-sectoral approach through three access points: health facilities/youth-friendly centers, school health clubs, and community outreach programs.

The primary objectives include enhancing adolescents' access to integrated sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) information, reducing maternal mortality, and combating gender-based violence (SGBV) and harmful practices in River Cess County.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Madam Bidisha Phillai, UNFPA Country Representative to Liberia; Mr. Gerard Considine, Ambassador of the Irish Embassy; Ms. Emer Hughes, Embassy Development Lead; Ms. Lesley Mensah, Senior Programme Advisor and Gender at the Irish Embassy. Others include Mr. E. Timotheus Kamaboakai, National General Secretary/Executive Director, YMCA of Liberia; Dr. Joseph Torpor, River Cess County Health Officer; and Dr. Nathaniel Samuels, Medical Director, St. Francis Hospital, among others.

Addressing the attendees, Madam Bidisha Phillai expressed gratitude to the county health officer, superintendent's office representative, traditional leaders, youth of Cestos City, Education Department, and all participants for their warm reception. She commended the commendable efforts of the community towards progress.

Madam Phillai emphasized UNFPA's commitment to supporting Liberia's government and its people in achieving their developmental goals. She highlighted the significance of sexual and reproductive health and rights in societal development, stressing the crucial role of women's reproductive health as a fundamental pillar.

"So when we come here as your partner and we are able to see that you are able to progress on your goals, it gives us the greatest joy of all, so I want to congratulate you for your progress," she said.

"I think it is very important to recognize today everything that we have seen, right from when we visited the newly constructed and inaugurated Mortality Wards, the theater, and the Youth Friendly Center, and when we heard from the young people, I think we recognized how important sexual and reproductive health and rights are.

She underscored the importance of investments in family planning services, noting their multifaceted benefits in reducing teenage pregnancy, maternal mortality, and unsafe abortions. Phillai reiterated the interconnectedness of SRHR with education, poverty, and gender equality, advocating for comprehensive efforts to ensure every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person's potential is realized.

Acknowledging the support of partners, she extended appreciation to the Irish Embassy Ambassador, Gerard Considine, and Emer Hughes for their collaboration and assistance.

In his remarks, Ambassador Gerard Considine lauded the collaborative efforts of the County Health Team and expressed satisfaction with the project's outcomes, reaffirming the embassy's commitment to further engagements and initiatives in Liberia.

"It's great to see the collaborative work that we see being done by the County Health Team," he said. "It is great to see the work that we are able to assist with here in Liberia, and the Embassy has been here now for five years, and we are planning to expand and do more, so it is really encouraging to see the project and the result of the project for the first time."

E. Timotheus Kamaboakai, the National General Secretary/Executive Director of YMCA Liberia, urged continued collaboration and emphasized the empowerment of existing community structures. He emphasized the importance of attitudinal change and community involvement in sustaining the impact of interventions.

"The structure that exists needs to be empowered," he said. "One of the reasons we are doing this is that these grant funding will come and go, but we will still be here, the country will be here, and the structures will be here, and the only way we can continue achieving this impact is when we can learn lessons from what we have done and see how we can be able to apply those lessons.".

Kamaboakai thanked the County Authority for their generous donation of land to YMCA, assuring ongoing commitment to community development initiatives.

The dedication ceremony, local officials say marked a milestone in enhancing healthcare services in Rivercess County, exemplifying the power of collaboration and community-driven initiatives in fostering positive change.