Liberia: Downtown FC Secures Revenge Over Scores Mamba Points Warriors

15 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — The head coach of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) third division side Downtown FC, Jasper Kun, has described his side's 2-1 triumph over Mamba Points Warriors on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in the LFA Central Monrovia Sub-Committee third division league as a revenge victory.

Coach Kun, speaking to reporters after his side came from a goal down to beat Mamba Points Warriors 2-1 in the day's last encounter at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia, said it was a hard-fought victory for his team after they were reduced to ten men.

Striker Samuel Zola Boe got Downtown FC's equalizer from the penalty spot after a Mamba Points Warriors defender was booked for handball in their 18-yard box, while Samuel TD Wilson scored the winning goal in the 75th minute through tactical placement. Mamba Point Warriors' lone goal was scored by Jankuba Kamara.

Coach Jasper highlighted that Mamba Points Warriors were the only team to defeat his side during the first phase of the league, and that his team's win against them in the ongoing second phase was also Mamba Points Warriors' first defeat in the league, with one draw. Downtown FC has also sustained one defeat and one draw.

He stressed that Downtown FC's arch-rivals in the LFA Central Monrovia Sub-Committee third division chase are Mamba Points Warriors, and that their revenge against them is a clear manifestation of his players' determination to qualify for the LFA third division playoff. He called on his players to now focus their undivided attention on their remaining games.

In the day's early kickoff in the LFA Central Monrovia Sub-Committee league, National Youth Street Soccer (NYSS) lost 3-2 to Lofa FC.

