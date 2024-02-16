Liberia: New Health Minister Vows to Combat Corruption, Assures Donors of Using Fund Transparently

Monrovia — The newly appointed Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Kpoto has reiterated her commitment to combat graft at the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at her official turnover ceremony, Dr. Kpoto said she was aware of the disturbing news of misappropriation of government and donors' funds at the Ministry of Health over the last six years, and was committed to the task of ending such bad practice.

"I learned about some misappropriation of donors and government funds here at the Ministry of Health, but please be assured that this issue is one of my priorities [to tackle] as I take over the ministry," Dr. Kpoto said.

Dr. Kpoto acknowledged the many challenges faced the Ministry and promised to work with her team in delivering.

"I'm aware of the many challenges that has plagued the smooth running of the ministry. One of my priorities is to create a vibrant work environment that would encourage activity at all levels. Therefore, I will like us work together as a team to ensure the success of this very important sector. Remember, there will be some slight changes. Don't consider this as inefficiency but trying to make the health sector a better place for all of us for our families."

The Ministry of Health under the past administration was rocked by allegations of corruption. At the peak of these allegation was a leaked audio obtained by FrontPageAfrica which revealed the alleged involvement of Margibi County in financial corruption surrounding fraudulent billings and collection of kickbacks from vendors.

This led the United States Government to suspend it financial support to the Margibi County Health team. The officials were dismissed.

Dr. Kpoto promised that under her watch, donor funding will be transparently utilize, adding that every contribution from donors to the Ministry will serve its purpose.

"You can be assured that the contributions made to the healthcare delivery system will be transparently use for the purpose and accounted for, we want to assured all partners and donors of our commitment to fostering a transparent sector that is zero tolerance for corruption," she said.

Speaking earlier, former Health Minister Dr. Willimina Jallah, outlining her achievements in her turnover notes, named the construction and reconstruction of five hospitals expected to be dedicated soon.

"I am leaving in your charge five hospitals under construction, the New Redemption, Bassa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Palala," Dr. Jallah said.

Dr. Jallah praised her team for their tremendous work done in the health sector in the areas of prevention and treatment.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my profound gratitude to the members of my team. They assisted in prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services to help with the drug situation and the disadvantaged youths.

She also disclosed that there are 178 disadvantaged youths that being rehabilitated and they are ready for graduation.

"The challenges we have faced in the realm of public health are complex and ever evolving, but they are not insurmountable. I call upon all members of MOH, partners and stakeholders to offer our minister their unwavering support and cooperation as she embarks on this new phase.," she said.

"Madam minister, I have full confidence in your ability to lead MOH with integrity, compassion, and a vision but I urge you to embrace this role with humility."

Speaking on behalf of the Unity Party, Worwin Bryant urged the Minister to treat every employee of the Ministry equally and not on party line.

"The Unity Party has a message for all ministries and agencies, and that message is, as you takeover let there not be any party business. There's no CDC or UP business and no one should feel because you sympathize with the UP so you will be kept on the job if you don't perform," he said.

He urged all of the employees to see the job as Ministry of Health work and not a party work.