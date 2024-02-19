Nigeria: State Police Is the Solution to Nigeria's Security Challenges, Says Kaduna Governor

press release

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has said that the security problems currently confronting the state and other parts of Nigeria may not end until state police are established to support the efforts of existing security agencies.

Governor Sani made this known during an interview on Sunday, 18th February 2024 by Channels Television. His comment followed the recent bandits attack in some communities in Kajuru, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.

Mr Sani revealed that due to the proactive response by the Kaduna State Government, the military and the Nigeria Police, who jointly worked together, the situation was now under control in the affected communities while victims were receiving medical care.

"In the last few months, we have been having meetings with our core security agencies, comprising the military, the Police Force, the DSS and our local vigilance service, we are also working closely with traditional and community leaders to ensure proper intelligence gathering and sharing. And I believe that we would be able to address this issue and rescue those kidnapped in the coming days.

Additionally, in Kaduna State, plans are ongoing to establish more 'Military Forward Operation Bases' following the resurgence of security challenges in the state." Governor Sani said.

Speaking on the need for increased manpower to tackle banditry and other emerging security challenges, Mr Sani stated that the 10th National Assembly has a huge responsibility to ensure that state policing becomes a reality.

"I have always insisted that we need more boots on ground. We can only address the issue of insecurity if we establish state police and I'm happy that some governors have realized that we can't address this issue alone.

"You will recall that as a Senator, I actually sponsored the creation of state police [bill] in the National Assembly. We took the bill up to the level of conference committee when we were working towards amending the constitution and the Senate agreed and supported me but when we had the conference committee in the House, unfortunately, we lost it at that stage when we voted 21 to 19.

"The 10th Assembly has a big responsibility to amend the constitution and ensure that we have state police in Nigeria. In Kaduna we added more boots to the Kaduna Vigilance Service but this is temporary we need a more permanent solution." Mr Sani added.

Governor Sani who has been leading meetings with security forces, condemned the recent attacks and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the quick recovery of those injured.

The governor also directed the State Emergency Management Agency to assist the affected communities following the razing of some houses and other valuables.