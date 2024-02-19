Nigeria: No Blockage of Trucks On Kara-Jebba-Mokwa Road - Police

19 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The police command in Niger State has denied blocking trucks conveying foodstuffs and animals to the Southern part of the country on the Kara-Jebba-Mokwa road.

The command's spokesman, Mr Waisu Abiodun, who made the rebuttal in a statement on Saturday, said that the purported video circulating on social media insinuating that vehicles and trucks conveying foodstuffs and animals were blocked was not true.

The statement reads in part: "The command wishes to state that the video is an old video of about five years ago, and that there was no stoppage or blockage of trucks conveying goods or animals from Minna to Kwara and vice-versa."

He said it was also very important to state that on February 16, at about 9pm, a Toyota Dyna truck with Registration Number: BDG 178 XF, conveying cattle to Kwara had a minor accident at the Quarantine Checkpoint in Jebba North which resulted in the evacuation of the animals to another vehicle which caused a little gridlock, but that after the evacuation there was free flow of traffic.

He emphasised that there was no attempt or outright blockage by any individual or group of persons or agencies at the Kara-Jebba area of Mokwa as insinuated in the video.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard the video circulated by mischief makers to cause chaos in the state and the country.

He encouraged the public to always contact the control room numbers of the command: 07031964389 and 0807539 1601, in case of any incident. (NAN)

