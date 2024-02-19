Nigeria: Tackle Quackery in Healthcare Sector, Nma Tells FG

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the federal government to tackle quackery in Nigeria's healthcare sector.

The call followed a video making the rounds on social media, depicting complications from surgery purportedly carried out at a government health facility recently.

The NMA chairman in Kaduna, Dr Madaki David Sheyin, in a text of a press briefing made available to Daily Trust weekend, said the regulatory role of the government has been weak, thereby allowing healthcare professionals to carry out procedures beyond the scope of their training and certification.

Sheyin said successive governments of Kaduna State have failed to take appropriate action on similar allegations of quackery and negligence perpetuated by health professionals in both public and private health facilities in the state.

He said there has been little or no punishment meted out to erring personnel and facilities to serve as a deterrent to others by the government.

Meanwhile, NMA advised the government and other stakeholders to intensify sensitisation of the masses on patients' rights and the different compositions of health personnel in both private and public facilities.