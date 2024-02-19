Nigeria: Five Die, 12 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

19 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeez Adesanya

"The driver of the Mazda bus fell asleep due to fatigue, lost control in the process, and rammed into the moving truck," an FRSC official said.

Five people have been confirmed dead while 12 others were injured in an accident that occurred on Tuesday around Foursquare Church, Ajebo, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred at about 1:07 p.m., involved a Mazda bus with registration number SMK685YG and a Howo truck with registration number ZE-1210G.

Spokesperson of Ogun State Sector Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed that the driver of the Mazda bus fell asleep due to fatigue, lost control in the process, and rammed into the moving truck.

According to Mrs Okpe, those injured were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state for medical attention while the bodies of the dead have been deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.

"A total of 18 persons were involved, which consisted of 10 male adults and eight female adults. 12 people were injured (10 males and two females), and unfortunately five (four males and one female) persons were recorded dead from the crash," she said.

Mrs Okpe noted that the Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Anthony Uga has, however, advised motorists to shun over-speeding and to always purchase good tyres for their safety and that of passengers.

She quoted Mr Uga to have advised drivers to always create time to rest, while urging passengers to always be on the alert to correct any abnormalities they notice in the drivers, especially when a driver is seen dozing while behind wheels.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.