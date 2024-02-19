Nigeria: Five Die, 12 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

"The driver of the Mazda bus fell asleep due to fatigue, lost control in the process, and rammed into the moving truck," an FRSC official said.

Five people have been confirmed dead while 12 others were injured in an accident that occurred on Tuesday around Foursquare Church, Ajebo, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred at about 1:07 p.m., involved a Mazda bus with registration number SMK685YG and a Howo truck with registration number ZE-1210G.

Spokesperson of Ogun State Sector Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed that the driver of the Mazda bus fell asleep due to fatigue, lost control in the process, and rammed into the moving truck.

According to Mrs Okpe, those injured were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state for medical attention while the bodies of the dead have been deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.

"A total of 18 persons were involved, which consisted of 10 male adults and eight female adults. 12 people were injured (10 males and two females), and unfortunately five (four males and one female) persons were recorded dead from the crash," she said.

Mrs Okpe noted that the Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Anthony Uga has, however, advised motorists to shun over-speeding and to always purchase good tyres for their safety and that of passengers.

She quoted Mr Uga to have advised drivers to always create time to rest, while urging passengers to always be on the alert to correct any abnormalities they notice in the drivers, especially when a driver is seen dozing while behind wheels.