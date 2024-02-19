Nigeria: Food Inflation - Nigerians Patronise Roadside Food Vendors to Cut Cost

NIGERIANS are known for their patronage of eateries and local restaurants with the best food. In fact some patronize expensive restaurants to show off their wealth.

However, food, a major need of humans, has become very difficult to purchase that many now go for a day or two without it.

The increasing prices of goods and services, especially logistics, have erased what we know as a good standard of living. Even the low standard of living, (if there is anything like that) can no longer be maintained. Economy & Lifestyle discovered that those who patronize restaurants of both high and low quality no longer do so.

They are now at the mercy of roadside food vendors who, according to them, have affordable varieties of food.

According to Sekinat Shodimu, a fashion designer: " The economy is not smiling at all. The prices of food stuffs especially rice and noodles that are kids favourite have increased.

"The quantity in noodles has reduced despite the increase in price. "I do buy food in the restaurants opposite my workplace but now, I patronize roadside food vendors. "The cost of a plate of rice and two pieces of meat which was N1,000 is now N1,500. If I consume N4,500 a day, how can I save? "Before, whenever I am late to prepare breakfast for my kids, I buy them food from restaurants. "

But, I have stopped doing it. I now buy their food from the roadside vendors. "You can get food at the price of N300 to N500 from them." Mr. Jude Balogun, a trader, said he buys his food from a woman hawking with a wheelbarrow. "I buy my food from a woman using a wheelbarrow to hawk. "There is no difference between her food and the one I do buy from restaurants. "Before I buy my food from eateries. When their food got expensive, I moved to patronizing local restaurants. "The cost of a plate of eba (cassava flour ) in some local restaurants (Buka) has increased to N2,500 from N1,500. "A Plate of rice has also risen from N700 to N1,500. "So I had to embrace roadside food vendors to survive and be able to save. "With them, I spend just N2,000 daily for food instead of N6,000." Mrs. Romoke Fashina, a Buka owner, lamented low patronage due to the daily increase in the price of food items. "

The price of food items increases every day. "What we buy for N100 today is sold for N200 tomorrow. "The prices of meat and tomatoes that are produced here have also increased. "They will tell you it is the dollar that is increasing the cost. "I asked one the other day if tomato and cow meat were being imported and she couldn't say anything. "All these traders are just inflating the prices of food items, backing it up with a high foreign exchange rate.

"The prices of cooking gas, kerosene, and charcoal have also increased. "The cost of preparing two paint rubber of ordinary white rice and sauce in a local restaurant is on the high side. "Even the patronage has reduced because people can no longer put up with eating expensive meals while their family needs are increasing and becoming unaffordable. "Many now prefer buying food from these roadside vendors to cut cost." However, Mrs. Kelechi Adams, a roadside food vendor said it has not been easy selling cooked food because of the daily increments in food items.

She added: "The reason why food from roadside food vendors is cheap is because we don't pay for shops instead we mount tables and chairs on a space along the road where we pay N50 to N100 daily. "Some of us even hawk using wheelbarrow or placing the food on our heads. "The cost of rent and other expenses which is added to every plate of food in a Buka including the high cost of food items is the reason for the increases in the price of food."