Nigeria/South Africa: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Bafana'll Beat Super Eagles - Khumalo

19 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former South Africa international, Doctor Khumalo has expressed confidence in Bafana Bafana's ability to triumph over the Super Eagles in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June.

In an interview with SABC News, Khumalo pointed to South Africa's performance at the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as a source of optimism for their World Cup qualification aspirations.

Nigeria defeated South Africa on penalties in the AFCON semifinal, but Khumalo believes the third-place playoff winners deserve support as they turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"Their qualification hopes are still alive; let's not dismantle it, it's not yet broken. So, let's give Hugo [South Africa coach] support," Khumalo stated.

"I would like to believe that Nigeria is in our group, but from what I have seen in Ivory Coast, I can bet all my money that SA can overcome that obstacle," Khumalo added.

South Africa and Nigeria sit 2nd and 3rd respectively after two rounds of matches in Group C.

