Gambia: Sabally Apologizes & Abubakary Jawara Accepts

Momodou Sabally, a social and political commentator, who was sued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GACH for alleged defamatory comments, has apologized to CEO Abubakary Jawara, who in turn accepted it.

Sabally until now is someone who uses the social media, especially WhatsApp, to speak about people, the Government and other related matters. In one of his speeches, he mentioned GACH and the company felt that the statement defamed them and caused them economic losses. In 2022, CEO Jawara instituted an Eight Million Dalasi defamation suit against Sabally.

The matter has been in court since then and they have all been giving evidence before the high court. The trial stalled after the trial judge, Justice Ademola Bakre, left The Gambia after concluding his technical assistance.

Sabally in his apology statement said Abubakary Jawara is his brother, and

"I had made statements that hurt Dr. Jawara, he has said that those statements cost him loss in his business. It is the nature of social media that statements can be conflated and extrapolated to levels and depths that were never intended by the originator of those statements. And it is undeniable that this has happened in this case. It was not my intention to hurt Jawara or his business and I am sorry that the situation evolved to that kind of effect as reported," Sabally said.

He stated that several individuals and groups had attempted mediation between the two of them, adding that those efforts are ongoing. He mentioned the Supreme Islamic Council.

"I do not want this matter to be protracted any further and it is my resolve to end this conflict that had also hurt friends and families that Jawara and I hold dear in common. The sacred bonds that bind Jawara and I as Sarahulleh and Badibunka prohibit any legal tussle between the two of us. In view of the foregoing, I hereby sincerely apologize to Abubakary Jawara for any inconvenience and loss caused by my writings and utterances about him and his businesses," Sabally said.

Abubakary Jawara said he was offended with Sabally, but he has forgiven him. He also referred to Sabally as his brother.

"I appreciate his apology and I have forgiven him sincerely," Jawara said.