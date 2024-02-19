Gambia: 59th Year of Independence to Be Commemorated

18 February 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Three leaders have presided over the affairs of The Gambia since 1965 which is officially declared as Independence Day even though the country remained a constitutional monarchy under the British crown between 1965 and 1970.

It was our duty at a referendum to decide whether to remain a constitutional monarchy or become a republic. The yes vote failed to get the two thirds majority. From 1965 to 1994 the same government prevailed and was only changed through a coup d'état. This eventually gave birth to the constitution of the second republic on 16th January 1997. The only political change that came through the ballot box came on 2nd December, 2016.

As some commemorate the 59th year of independence, others are taking stock of the challenges that make independence meaningful to the sovereign citizens of The Gambia. The country is now faced with the duty of crafting a constitution for the third republic.

Hence a national conversation on constitution building will soon begin and Foroyaa will assume the role it played between 1994 and 1997 when the constitution of the second republic was crafted and put before the people in a referendum once the text is introduced in the national assembly for its consideration.

Let us all utilise the anniversary to reflect on the past, present and future of the country and how to free it from poverty, ignorance and injustice. The transformation must succeed.

To live in The Gambia fit for all of us!

