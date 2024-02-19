Nigeria: Food Security, Others - Tinubu Seeks Closer Ties With Brazil

19 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, told the Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, that Nigeria was ready to break all walls standing in her way to progress.

Tinubu stated this when he had fruitful discussions on comprehensive strengthening of bilateral ties between both countries in all fields.

Speaking at the meeting, the President emphasized the strength of Nigeria's economic potential and influence, saying the country was witnessing a leap forward, despite some short-term reform pains, as his administration was removing all encumbrances to businesses.

The President further explained that his administration was investing in critical sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said: "We have a very vibrant population of young Nigerians who are tranable, dependable, and should be empowered. The economic potential of Nigeria is enormous. We are ready to break all the walls standing in our way to progress.

"We are ready to fight corruption from top to bottom. We are ready to invest in critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and others. I have one of the most dedicated teams on agriculture."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.