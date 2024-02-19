Nigeria: Food Security, Others - Tinubu Seeks Closer Ties With Brazil

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, told the Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, that Nigeria was ready to break all walls standing in her way to progress.

Tinubu stated this when he had fruitful discussions on comprehensive strengthening of bilateral ties between both countries in all fields.

Speaking at the meeting, the President emphasized the strength of Nigeria's economic potential and influence, saying the country was witnessing a leap forward, despite some short-term reform pains, as his administration was removing all encumbrances to businesses.

The President further explained that his administration was investing in critical sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said: "We have a very vibrant population of young Nigerians who are tranable, dependable, and should be empowered. The economic potential of Nigeria is enormous. We are ready to break all the walls standing in our way to progress.

"We are ready to fight corruption from top to bottom. We are ready to invest in critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and others. I have one of the most dedicated teams on agriculture."