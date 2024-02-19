Nigeria: Again, Bandits Kill 12, Raze 17 Houses in Kaduna

Rampaging bandits have invaded another Kaduna community, Gindin Dutse Makyali in Kufana district of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State and killed 12 people with nine others sustaining varying degrees of injuries while 17 houses were set ablaze.

The bandits, it was gathered, stormed the community around 5 am Sunday morning as the residents were still asleep and immediately started shooting sporadically.

Although, the police authorities in the state were yet to confirm the incident, a community leader, Moses Musa, told newsmen that the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday close to a military checkpoint.

He said nine of the victims were burnt to death inside their rooms while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries from fire burn.

The community leader also disclosed that 17 houses were burnt by the bandits during the attack that lasted for some hours without any resistance from the military that were stationed in the community.

The attack in Kajuru came after the invasion of Kauru and Igabi local government areas where the bandits killed nine persons and abducted 35 others including a retired director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his younger brother and his wife in Kwassam and Sabon Layin communities last Friday night.

While working with security forces and other critical stakeholders on mitigating security challenges in the state, Governor Uba Sani said he had received security reports on renewed bandits attacks resulting in loss of lives, kidnappings and destruction of properties in Kajuru, Kauru and Igabi LGAs.

Governor Sani who has been leading meetings with security forces, condemned the attacks in strong terms and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to, as a matter of urgency, assist the affected communities in Kajuru and Igabi LGAs following the razing of some of their houses and valuables.

The governor further reiterated the government's dedication and commitment in tackling the security challenges experienced across the state according to Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.