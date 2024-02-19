Nigeria: Tinubu, Lula DA Silva of Brazil Seek Stronger Ties

President Bola Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil have met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with both leaders having serious discussions on the comprehensive strengthening of bilateral ties in all sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, Tinubu emphasised the strength of Nigeria's economic potential and influence, saying the country is witnessing a leap forward, despite some short-term reform pains, as his administration is removing all encumbrances to business.

The president further explained that his administration is investing in critical sectors of the economy like healthcare, education and agriculture to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

Assessing Nigeria's natural and human resource wealth as akin to Brazil's, President Lula da Silva said Africa's largest economy and South America's largest economy have a long and interesting history together.

The Brazilian leader said Nigeria and Brazil once had a trade volume of more than $10 billion in the past, which has now plummeted to $1.6 billion, emphasising that he is determined to strengthen bilateral relations.

"I am back to try to restore; to reclaim our good relations with Nigeria. I cannot imagine that a country of 216 million people and another of 213 million people do not have strong relations."