Liberia: Former Nimba Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo Is Dead

Johnson Gwaikolo, former Nimba County Representative, has passed away, according to family sources. Gwaikolo's sudden demise occurred at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Monrovia. The cause of his death remains undetermined. News of his passing has deeply saddened residents of Nimba County and the nation as a whole.

Rep. Gwaikolo was renowned as both a seasoned politician and an educator. He served as the Representative of Nimba District #9 for six years in the 54th Legislature, during which he chaired the Committee on Education and later assumed the role of Chair on the House Committee on Rules Order and Administration. Although he pursued reelection in 2023, he was unsuccessful, losing to current Representative Taa Wongbe. His tenure in the 54th Legislature marked his second stint in the legislative body, following his service in the National Legislative Assembly during the civil war.

Outside of the Legislature, the late Gwaikolo served as Deputy Minister of Public Works during the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and as President of the United Methodist University (UMU).