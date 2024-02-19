Liberia: Former Nimba Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo Is Dead

19 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Johnson Gwaikolo, former Nimba County Representative, has passed away, according to family sources. Gwaikolo's sudden demise occurred at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Monrovia. The cause of his death remains undetermined. News of his passing has deeply saddened residents of Nimba County and the nation as a whole.

Rep. Gwaikolo was renowned as both a seasoned politician and an educator. He served as the Representative of Nimba District #9 for six years in the 54th Legislature, during which he chaired the Committee on Education and later assumed the role of Chair on the House Committee on Rules Order and Administration. Although he pursued reelection in 2023, he was unsuccessful, losing to current Representative Taa Wongbe. His tenure in the 54th Legislature marked his second stint in the legislative body, following his service in the National Legislative Assembly during the civil war.

Outside of the Legislature, the late Gwaikolo served as Deputy Minister of Public Works during the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and as President of the United Methodist University (UMU).

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.