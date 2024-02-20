Nigeria: Lion Kills Nigerian University Worker On Campus

The university said due to the incident, and to allay the fear of members of the community, the lion was put to death humanely.

A veterinary technologist working at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Olabode Olawuyi, was on Monday attacked and killed by a lion at the institution's zoological garden.

The development is contained in a statement issued by the university on Monday and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju.

Mr Olarewaju, who gave the age of the lion as nine, said the deceased had been in charge of its care since it was born on campus.

He said Mr Olawuyi was mauled by the animal during feeding at the zoological garden, and that efforts by other workers to rescue the deceased proved abortive.

The statement, however, added that the lion was eventually put to death in a humane manner following the death of the official.

The statement reads in part: "The management, staff, students, and the entire campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of Olabode Olawuyi.

"...Mr Olawuyi, a Veterinary Technologist, who had been in charge of the zoological garden for over a decade, was attacked this afternoon, Monday, 19th February, by a nine-year-old male lion when he was feeding them in their den at the Zoological garden of the university."

University management mourns Olawuyi

According to the statement, the university's Vice-Chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, was reported to have led the management members to the scene of the incident for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

Mr Olarewaju said the vice-chancellor and his team who abruptly ended an ongoing meeting to visit the scene were briefed on the failed efforts to rescue the deceased by the Acting Director of the institution's Health and Medical Centre, Tirimisiyu Olatunji.

The statement further reads in part: "The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

"On hearing the sad news, the management team, led by the Vice Chancellor, abruptly ended an ongoing meeting for an on-the-spot assessment.

"The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, was informed, on arrival, by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive."

He said the university already sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, "imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life."

Lion euthanised

The statement said the development threw the university into mourning, and that to allay the fear of members of the community, the university ordered that the dangerous animal be made to die humanely.

"Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive lion has been euthanised," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the university said the vice-chancellor has ordered "a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident."