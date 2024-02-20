Nigeria: Lion Kills Zookeeper in Ife

Tragedy struck yesterday at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Zoological garden when a nine-year-old male lion killed a zookeeper, Mr. Olabode Olawuyi.

A release by the public relations officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, said Olawuyi who has been in charge of the Zoological Garden for over a decade was attacked midday of the fateful day while feeding the wild cats in their den.

Olarewaju said the other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild animal had already caused severe fatalities.

The vice chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, who led the management team of the institution for an on the spot assessment ordered a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

The statement noted that the vice chancellor was briefed on arrival by the acting director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

Since the occurrence, the management, staff, students and the entire campus of the institution have been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of the Veterinary Technologist.

The public relations officer stated that saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive lion has been euthanized.

According to him, Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about nine years ago but, tragically, the male Lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

"The university management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life" the statement added.