Nigeria: 'Nigeria Needs Peace to Overcome Current Challenges'

20 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Mgheahurike

A former special adviser to the governor on Imo Orientation Agency, Dr Fidel Onyeneke, has appealed to Nigerians not to compromise peace and unity in spite of the hard times in the country.

Onyeneke made the appeal in Owerri, while addressing a forum organised by the Great Foresight Initiative for Peace, Leadership and Development.

He said that most of the problems facing the masses could be ameliorated in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Onyeneke observed that many non-governmental organisations and religious bodies had not devoted enough time and resources towards promoting peaceful co-existence among the citizenry.

The former special adviser called for a more aggressive method of engaging the populace and convincing them to shun all acts of wickedness and discrimination against their fellow human beings.

Onyeneke cautioned the people not to succumb to carrying out nefarious activities due to desperation and frustration.

He urged the masses not to lose faith in the government at all levels, assuring that with resilience, the current societal obstacles faced by many persons, would be addressed and ameliorated.

