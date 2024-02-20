Nigeria: Navy Arrests Six Suspected Oil Thieves in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy's, Forward Operation Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State have busted a syndicate of oil thieves and arrested six of its members.

The syndicate specialises in vandalising pipelines and stealing crude products including petrol, kerosene and other by-products.

The commanding officer, FOB, Ibaka, Capt. Uche Aneke, told journalists in the coastal community of Ibaka yesterday, that 6,790 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) - petrol, was seized with the board impounded.

Aneke, who said the suspects and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), explained that "the Nigerian Navy FOB, Ibaka received intelligence report of suspected smuggling activities within her area of operations."

"Falcon Eye Alignment Intelligence (FEA) report indicated that a boat was conveying products suspected to have been smuggled from a creek and heading to the Republic of Cameroon while transiting within the waters under FOB Ibaka area of operation.

"Consequently, the gunboats from the Base on routine patrols were vectored to intercept and arrested six smugglers in a wooden boat that contained 6, 790 litres of PMS concealed under 25 bags of yam, cartons of drinks, cornflakes and over 200 cartons of tiles covered with a tarpaulin," he recalled.

The Navy chief, therefore, warned individuals or groups interested in smuggling illegal consignments into or out of Nigeria or planning to carry out any form of criminality within the waterways of Nigeria to desist forthwith.

"Under the current leadership of Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, we will ensure that, it is impossible for maritime crimes to continue in the maritime and coastal areas of Akwa Ibom," he warned.

According to him, such criminal elements would be apprehended and duly prosecuted, stressing that "Nigerian coastal areas are not for illegal activities."

Receiving the suspects, wooden boat and 6, 790 litres of PMS on behalf of NSCDC, the Akwa Ibom Command, superintendent of the corps, Mr Michael Asibor, Head of Anti Vandal Unit, assured that the NSCDC would carry out further investigations and prosecution.

"The next line of actions, is to interrogate them and as soon as our investigation is concluded, they would be charged to court for prosecution immediately," Asibor said.