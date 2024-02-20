Nigeria: Police Investigate Killing of Trader in Onitsha

The trader was shot dead during an operation in the market by a state government-backed Anti-Touting Squad.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered an investigation into the killing of a trader at the bridgehead drug market in the commercial city of Onitsha.

The trader, Arinze Obunadike, was shot dead during an operation in the market on 16 February by a state government-backed Anti-Touting Squad.

Mr Adeoye gave the order when Golden Iloh, member representing Ihiala State Constituency II in the Anambra House of Assembly, made a formal complaint of the killing at the police headquarters in Awka on Monday.

Mr Iloh said the slain trader, from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area, studied political science at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, before going into apprenticeship in the market.

The police commissioner commended the people of the constituency and the family of the deceased for the peaceful way they were demanding justice. He said an investigation would be sustained until the culprits are brought to book.

Mr Adeoye said the State Criminal Investigation Department had been directed to take over the case for a thorough investigation, assuring that the police would ensure that justice was done and that all those who had a hand in the extrajudicial killing were brought to justice.

"I don't have all the facts about what happened, but I have directed the Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case for a thorough investigation.

"No one has the power or right to take the life of another person and where the victim is dead and cannot speak for himself, the government will speak for him.

"The event took place in the open, which means there were eyewitnesses. We shall steadily conduct an investigation until everyone involved is established, arrested and arraigned before the court.

"The killers must have their day in court and the bereaved will see that justice is done," he said.

The lawmaker said the deceased was a hardworking young man with no history of crime.

He said although the deceased cannot be brought back to life, all they were asking for is the unmasking of those involved and ensuring that they were prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr Iloh said the people of Okija and the entire Ihiala Constituency II decided to take the matter to the police with the confidence that they would treat the case diligently.

(NAN)