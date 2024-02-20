Ghana: Angola and Ghana Sign MOU to Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — Nine legal instruments to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas of common interest were initialed on Monday, in Luanda, by the Republics of Angola and Ghana.

The documents that were signed by Angola, by the State Secretary for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, and by Ghana by Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, cover the sectors of Transport, Agriculture , Oil and Gas, Higher Education, Science Technology and Innovation, Justice and Human Rights, Culture and Art, Tourism and Diplomatic Politics.

The aforementioned legal instruments signed within the scope of the VI session of the Angola-Ghana bilateral cooperation commission will also strengthen cooperation between the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), between Academia Diplomática Venâncio de Moura and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center.

Also noteworthy is the understanding between Public Television of Angola (TPA), Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA) and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in the field of Television Exchange and Broadcasting.

When speaking at the event, Secretary of State Domingos Vieira Lopes stressed that the moment is an opportunity to reinforce the excellent relations of cooperation and solidarity that exist between the two countries.

He added that it is necessary to continue working on evaluating the implementation of commitments made in previous bilateral commissions, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation.

He said that political stability and economic indicators lead the Angolan Executive to promote a set of internal reforms, with a view to establishing a business environment more conducive to boosting cooperation with various countries around the world.

Angola and Ghana, he said, are two countries with different economic realities and potential, whose complementarity will serve to leverage productive capacity and wealth creation, with benefits for both states.

For his part, the Ghanaian deputy minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong said it is imperative that Ghana and Angola strive to expand cooperation to other areas of mutual interest, forge closer economic partnerships and face challenges in ways to achieve sustainable development.

He added that the agreements offer numerous opportunities for both Ghana and Angola to further explore unexplored areas of the economies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And this is where the private sector, the engine of growth for all economies, must take advantage of these agreements to engage more positively with their counterparts in order to achieve our mutual development", he highlighted.

He said he hopes that in 2026 the two parties will meet in Accra, Ghana, for the VII Session of the Ghana-Angola Bilateral Cooperation Commission.

In turn, the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas Albino stressed that the agreements signed in the sector will focus on the areas of exchange, exchange of experience in the production of content and training.

He added that Angola recently opened, in the province of Huambo, a Journalist Training Center that will host not only national professionals, but also from several countries on the African continent.

Political-diplomatic relations between Angola and Ghana were formally established in 1981. FMA/VIC/DOJ