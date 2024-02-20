Nigeria: Dpo's Murder - Police to Retrieve Prime Suspect's Corpse

Rivers State Police Command is making efforts to retrieve the corpse of Gift David Okpara, popularly known as '2Baba', the prime suspect in the murder of the divisional police officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada-East local government area, Bako Angbashim.

Angbashim, a superintendent of police, was killed and his body mutilated by members of suspected cult group on September 8, 2023 at Odiemude Community in Ahoada-West LGA.

The command said intelligence confirmed that 2Baba, who was the leader of the notorious cult group, involved in kidnappings, killings and other criminal activities, died four hours after escaping a fierce gun-battle between his gang and security operatives at Idu-Ekpeye community, also in Ahoada-East LGA.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the prime suspect and his gang had, few hours before the raid on his camp attacked Okogbe and Odiokwu communities, destroying pipelines.

Iringe-Koko, who is also a superintendent of police, said investigations into the activities of the Iceland cult in the region continue.

She said, "From January 19, 2024: Operatives successfully deployed advanced technology, revolutionizing their approach to the operation and gathering crucial intelligence.

"On February 1, 2024, it became clear through continuous surveillance that 2Baba strategically selected a campsite with difficult terrain to discourage land-based attacks, necessitating the use of canoes to reach the location.

"On February 10, 2024, the command shared essential information with the Air Force. Around 19:30hrs on the scheduled day, the Air Force executed an aerial assault, causing significant casualties and injuries to 2Baba and his gang.

On February 17, 2024, at around 12:00hrs, 2Baba and his gang attacked Okogbe town and Odiokwu community, destroying pipelines. At 04:00hrs, operatives raided 2Baba's new camp. Despite a fierce gun battle, 2Baba and his gang members escaped.

"However, at around 14:00hrs, intelligence confirmed 2Baba's death after he lost consciousness and resuscitation attempts failed. Efforts are in progress to retrieve the body of the infamous killer, while investigations into the Iceland cult's activities in the region continue."

The statement listed items recovered from 2Baba's camp to include: one AK47 rifle, one G-3 rifle, one scorpion rifle, one double barrel locally made gun, two locally made pistols and one cut-to-size double barrel gun.

Others are: one bullet proof vest, 13 pieces of dynamites, five rounds of .9mm live ammunition, 10 military camouflage, assorted charms, one human skull and one jack knife.